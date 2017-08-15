501.5
Robert Yancy, only child of Natalie Cole, dies at 39

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 10:31 pm 08/15/2017 10:31pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer Natalie Cole’s only child, Robert Yancy, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 39.

Authorities who were asked to check on his welfare found Yancy dead Monday night at his home in the Sherman Oaks area.

His aunt, Timolin Cole Augustus, tells The Associated Press Tuesday it appears Yancy died of a sudden heart attack.

The county coroner’s office says the death was reported as due to natural causes but an autopsy is planned.

Natalie Cole was 65 when she died of heart failure in 2015. Yancy’s father, Marvin, died of a heart attack at the age of 34 in 1985.

His aunt says Yancy will be laid to rest with his mother and his grandfather, crooner Nat King Cole, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.

