Rapper DMX ordered confined to home on tax fraud charges

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 1:12 pm 08/11/2017 01:12pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX has been ordered confined to his suburban New York City home by a judge who said he violated bail conditions on tax fraud charges.

Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY’-kahf) also said Friday that the rapper must wear an electronic bracelet.

The judge says DMX repeatedly had tested positive for drugs including cocaine since his arrest last month and had a history of arrests. He also says DMX traveled at least twice without getting permission from authorities.

DMX hugged friends after his hearing. He says: “When God is for you, who can be against you?”

Prosecutors say DMX owes $1.7 million in taxes. He has pleaded not guilty.

His songs include the 2003 hit “X Gon’ Give it to Ya.”

His given name is Earl Simmons.

