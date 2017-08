The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards premiered Sunday from The Forum in Inglewood, California. Click through the photo gallery to see highlights from the VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, which featured performances from Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and more.

Dinah Jane, from left, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.