Orchestra cancels season over money woes; no pay for staff

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 5:57 pm 08/11/2017 05:57pm
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The curtain’s closing on a Pennsylvania orchestra.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic said Friday it’s canceling the upcoming season because of financial problems. The 45-year-old orchestra will play one concert in October and then shut down while it figures out its next moves.

The orchestra ended last season with a $235,000 deficit. Officials say the executive director, the music director and the office staff have gone months without a paycheck. Musicians declined to take a 30 percent pay cut.

Orchestra officials say it’ll take $1.1 million to produce the 2017-18 season. They’re encouraging corporate sponsors, donors and Philharmonic fans to raise money to “keep the orchestra alive.”

