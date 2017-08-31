501.5
Mystery beach object removed near Taylor Swift’s mansion

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 12:09 pm 08/31/2017 12:09pm
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A mysterious metal object discovered a few weeks ago off a Rhode Island beach has been removed and carted away in pieces.

Media tweets show a crew used an excavator Thursday on Westerly’s East Beach to dig up the circular metal object.

The object puzzled beachgoers and had posed a hazard to swimmers. All that could be seen until its removal were several metal legs and concrete. Taylor Swift’s oceanfront mansion overlooks the beach.

The object came up in pieces Thursday. Its metal pieces were several feet long, and wires were running through them.

Oceanographers previously told a beach association that the object could be a device to monitor currents and sediment flow.

One Rhode Island lawmaker joked on Twitter that he hoped it wasn’t a portal to hell .

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

