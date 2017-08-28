501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Luke Bryant equipment truck…

Luke Bryant equipment truck gets wedged beneath NY overpass

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 10:27 am 08/28/2017 10:27am
Share

WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say an equipment truck from country star Luke Bryan’s tour struck an overpass on a Long Island parkway.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2iBKddc ) says that the accident happened early Monday, hours after Bryan performed at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre as part of his “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos from the scene show Bryan’s smiling face plastered on the rear of the tilted truck. Police say it got wedged beneath the overpass in Wantagh (WAHN’-tah).

Ordinarily, tractor-trailers are not permitted on parkways, but Newsday says special permits are issued for vehicles associated with performances at the theater.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?