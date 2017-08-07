501.5
Linkin Park fans remember Chester Bennington at L.A. tribute

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:57 am 08/07/2017 06:57am
FILE - In this May 16, 2015, file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Hundreds of Linkin Park fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, August 6, 2017, to pay tribute to late singer Chester Bennington nearly three weeks after his death. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of Linkin Park fans have gathered in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute to late singer Chester Bennington after his death last month.

KABC-TV reports (http://abc7.com/2281958/ ) fans celebrated Bennington’s life and music in the city’s Grand Park Sunday evening. Video shows fans waving candles and cellphones in the air while performers sang Bennington’s songs. Organizer Ashlee Kelly tells the station that Bennington “touched so many lives” with his words.

The public memorial came a week after a private service was held for Bennington.

The 41-year-old Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last month. His death was ruled a suicide.

