John Mayer pays tribute to Glen Campbell on Nashville stage

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:37 pm 08/09/2017 01:37pm
FILE - In this June 12, 2016, file photo, John Mayer of Dead & Company performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Mayer paid tribute to Glen Campbell on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, during his concert in Nashville, Tenn., hours after the country music legend died in the city. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Mayer paid tribute to Glen Campbell Tuesday night during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee, hours after the country music legend died in the city.

Fan video shows Mayer performing an acoustic version “Gentle on My Mind,” a hit for Campbell released in 1968. Mayer introduced the cover as his “favorite song in the world.” He told the audience he was playing it with more “love than precision,” but added that he wanted to make sure he played it on the day Campbell died.

Campbell died in Nashville Tuesday morning at the age of 81. No cause of death was given, but the singer announced in 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

