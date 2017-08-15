501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Crosby: Talent, not politics,…

Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent’s Rock Hall snub

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 10:14 am 08/15/2017 10:14am
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough, not because of his politics.

Crosby responded to a fan’s question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying that Nugent “just isn’t good enough.” He also used an expletive to describe the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer.

Nugent told Albany, New York, radio station WQBK-FM last week he hasn’t been inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association’s board of directors.

Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?