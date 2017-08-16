501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Calvin Harris to perform…

Calvin Harris to perform at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball charity

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 6:03 am 08/16/2017 06:03am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The writer and producer of Rihanna’s hit “We Found Love” is set to perform at her charity event in New York next month.

Rihanna said Wednesday that Scottish DJ-producer Calvin Harris will join fellow performer Kendrick Lamar and host Dave Chappelle on Sept. 14 for her third Diamond Ball.

Her organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, is holding the event at Cipriani Wall Street.

Rihanna and Harris’ “We Found Love” won them a Grammy Award in 2013. The performers also collaborated on last year’s hit “This Is What You Came For.”

Harris’ other dance-flavored hits include “Summer” and “Sweet Nothing.”

Rihanna founded The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The foundation promotes education and arts globally.

___

Online:

Welcome

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?