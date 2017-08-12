501.5
Britney Spears donates to Louisiana schools’ flood recovery

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 11:59 am 08/12/2017 11:59am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Pop star Britney Spears is donating some of her Las Vegas show ticket sales to Louisiana schools for flood recovery.

The Kentwood, Louisiana native announced that $1 of every ticket sold through the end of the year will go to public schools in a partnership with the Louisiana School Boards Association.

The Advocate reports that association executive director Scott Richard says Spears’ contribution will go to a fund formed after last summer’s floods damaged several schools.

The initial money will focus on helping schools and teachers buy instructional materials.

Richard credited Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards with helping with the donation.

Spears’ mother Lynne and Edwards are friends. Both came from the same parish and previously were schoolteachers there.

