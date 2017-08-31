501.5
After his death, Notorious B.I.G.’s mom becomes his No.1 fan

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 3:28 pm 08/31/2017 03:28pm
In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, photo, Voletta Wallace, left, and Faith Evans, right, pose for a portrait in New York. Wallace details the love for the Notorious B.I.G. as both his mother and No. 1 fan in the new, three-hour documentary, “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” It debuts Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on A&E. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of late rap icon Notorious B.I.G. says she didn’t consider him a true artist until he died.

Voletta Wallace says that only after her son died in 1997 did she connect with his music and fell in love with Christopher Wallace, the artist.

Wallace details the love for the Notorious B.I.G. as both his mother and No. 1 fan in the new, three-hour documentary, “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” It debuts Monday at 8 p.m. EST on A&E.

In the film, rap acts such as Jay-Z, Diddy and Nas discuss B.I.G.’s impact on hip-hop culture. Wallace says watching them speak passionately about her son helped her understand his importance in music, and made her a true rap fan.

B.I.G. was shot to death at age 24.

