2 Chainz takes stage in pink wheelchair after breaking leg

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 8:55 am 08/11/2017 08:55am
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, 2 Chainz performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. 2 Chainz took the stage in Tuscon in a pink wheelchair Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 11 days after he said he broke his leg. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — 2 Chainz isn’t letting a broken leg interrupt his tour plans.

The rapper rolled on stage in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday night seated in a pink wheelchair with his left leg extended.

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, wrote on Instagram Wednesday that he broke his leg 11 days ago and had surgery the next day. He didn’t say how he broke his leg.

He said a doctor suggested he cancel his tour. But Epps wrote that he thought the experience meant “God wants me to use my mind and be creative!”

Epps said he can’t let his fans downs and praised his own resilience.

2 Chainz’s tour of the U.S. runs through the end of next month.

