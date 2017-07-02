501

Today in Entertainment History

July 2, 2017
On July 2, 1955, the Lawrence Welk television show debuted on ABC. The program ran for 27 years, both on the network and in syndication.

In 1956, Elvis Presley recorded “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” in New York City. “Hound Dog” took 31 takes.

In 1963, singer Jose Feliciano had his first performance in New York City.

In 1976, Brian Wilson joined the Beach Boys on stage in Oakland, California, for the first time in 12 years. He had been going through rehabilitation for drug addiction and other problems.

In 1980, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead were arrested for suspicion of inciting a riot at the San Diego Sports Arena after they tried to interfere in a drug-related arrest.

In 1991, Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose sparked a riot in a St. Louis suburb by jumping off the stage and attacking a fan videotaping the concert. Sixty people were hurt and the venue was wrecked.

In 1997, actor Jimmy Stewart died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, at the age of 89.

In 2005, Live 8 took place in ten different cities worldwide to draw attention to poverty in Africa. Among the highlights was the reunion of Pink Floyd in London.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 87. Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 86. Actress Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 80. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ”Seinfeld”) is 70. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 68. Actress Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” ”It’s a Living”) is 63. Model-actress Jerry Hall is 61. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 56. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 52. Actress Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 47. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Owain (OH’-win) Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 39. Singer Michelle Branch is 34. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 33. Actress Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” ”High School Musical”) is 32. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 31. Actress Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad”) is 27.

