The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 5:06 pm 07/07/2017 05:06pm
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending July 6, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. Attention, Charlie Puth

3. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, Shawn Mendes

4. I’m the One (feat. Justin Bieb…, DJ Khaled

5. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

6. Slow Hands, Niall Horan

7. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna &…, DJ Khaled

8. Believer, Imagine Dragons

9. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

10.Location, Khalid

Top Albums

1. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, Calvin Harris

2. Baby Driver (Music from the Mo…, Various Artists

3. Evolve. Imagine Dragons

4. ÷, Ed Sheeran

5. Moana, Various Artists

6. Hydrograd, Stone Sour

7. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur…, Various Artists

8. Future Friends – Part One, Superfruit

9. Grateful, DJ Khaled

10.Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

