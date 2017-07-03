Fort Reno concerts return; summer lineup announced

WASHINGTON — Fans of live music, rejoice! The show will go on for volunteer-run venue Fort Reno.

Fort Reno has been hosting District bands for decades. And in 2016, there was concern that concertgoers might be denied their Upper Northwest spot for local music.

But breathe easy. Fort Reno just announced dates for July.

Weird Babies, TK Echo and Mock Identity kick off the first show July 6 at 7 p.m.

In March, Stereogum reported that Fort Reno needed money to keep things going.

Thankfully for fans, it looks like they raised the $6,000 to keep the tunes flowing.

Fort Reno also ran into trouble in 2015 but managed to put on a great show.

The 2017 series runs from July 6 to July 31.

See the full schedule at FortReno.com.

Tax-deductible donations can be made through Fort Reno’s sponsor, The Washington Peace Center.

A map of Fort Reno:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.