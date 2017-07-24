501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Bieber cancels rest of…

Bieber cancels rest of tour for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 3:20 pm 07/24/2017 03:20pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

His representatives didn’t offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday but said the singer “loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.”

Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents. The Grammy winner’s upcoming shows included stops in the U.S. and Canada, including the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The statement said despite the tour’s success, “after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?