Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 3:42 pm 06/23/2017 03:42pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Drake; $2,015,620; $91.13.

2. Ed Sheeran; $1,772,145; $82.14.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,402,068; $88.36.

4. Bon Jovi; $1,389,061; $87.24.

5. Elton John ; $1,261,977; $101.44.

6. The Weeknd; $1,254,662; $73.77.

7. Olly Murs; $1,088,455; $60.17.

8. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,088,274; $86.36.

9. John Mayer; $1,047,122; $76.00.

10. Iron Maiden; $992,591; $71.07.

11. Eric Church; $904,108; $60.95.

12. Def Leppard; $874,647; $85.38.

13. Ariana Grande; $869,026; $74.24.

14. Stevie Nicks; $842,075; $94.78.

15. Journey; $734,089; $90.91.

16. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.

17. Green Day; $685,406; $60.06.

18. Kings Of Leon; $648,324; $59.58.

19. Chance The Rapper; $644,252; $55.32.

20. Twenty One Pilots; $550,936; $47.55.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Music News