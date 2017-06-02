The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes’ Official Music Charts for the week ending June 1, 2017:
Top Songs
. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
2. I’m the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), DJ Khaled
3. Believer, Imagine Dragons
4. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara
5. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
6. Issues, Julia Michaels
7. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
8. That’s What I Like, Bruno Mars
9. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
10. Slow Hands, Niall Horan
Top Albums
1. True to Self, Bryson Tiller
2. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 2. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
3. El Dorado, Shakira
4. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
5. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club, The Beatles
6. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
7. Droptopwop, Gucci Mane
8. Harry Styles, Harry Styles
9. ÷, Ed Sheeran
10. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
__________
