1002

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Singer with teen following…

Singer with teen following online faces child porn charges

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 6:20 pm 06/13/2017 06:20pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago singer with hundreds of thousands of teenage followers online faces child pornography charges for allegedly instructing two young female fans to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Jones of Bloomingdale appeared Tuesday in a Chicago federal court wearing orange jail clothes and ankle chains. He said he understood the charges. Each of the two counts of production of child pornography carries a minimum 15-year prison sentence.

The fans were around 14 years old.

Jones’ music videos have garnered millions of YouTube views. He’s released original music and covered the work of Justin Bieber and others.

He was arrested Monday. A bond hearing was set for Wednesday. Prosecutors say they’ll oppose his release.

Jones didn’t have his own lawyer Tuesday. He’ll enter a plea later.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Singer with teen following…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Music News