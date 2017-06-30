501

Promoter in failed Bahamas music festival arrested in NYC

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 11:09 pm 06/30/2017 11:09pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The promoter behind a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested in New York on a wire fraud charge.

Federal prosecutors say Billy McFarland was arrested Friday and is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media.

McFarland’s Fyre Festival was billed as an ultra-luxurious event with headliners including rockers Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos. But performers bowed out and organizers were forced to cancel the show.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said McFarland presented fake documents to induce investors to put more than $1 million into his company and the failed festival.

An attorney who has represented McFarland did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Fyre Media’s co-founder, the rapper Ja Rule, was not arrested.

