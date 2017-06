By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners of the BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Remy Ma

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Group: Migos

Best Gospel: Lecrae

Youngstars Award: Yara Shahidi

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice: Beyonce, “Sorry”

Centric Award: Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Humanitarian Award: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement: New Edition