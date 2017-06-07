Noel Gallagher is donating song royalties to Manchester fund

Music News

June 7, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noel Gallagher is donating royalties from Oasis’ song “Don’t Look Back In Anger” to the One Love Manchester fund.

A spokesperson for the production companies behind Sunday’s benefit concert said Wednesday that neither Gallagher nor Oasis was set to perform.

The statement says Gallagher told organizers that he would donate the royalties and approved using Oasis’ music at the concert.

His brother Liam Gallagher performed at the benefit concert, fueling speculation the brothers would reunite. Oasis disbanded in 2009.

Liam Gallagher criticized his brother’s absence, saying he had shown his “true colours.”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin later defended Noel, saying everyone knew in advance he could not make it.

Noel Gallagher’s spokesman previously said the singer could not attend because of a long-standing family trip.

