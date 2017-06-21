502

Music News

Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion after 2 years on market

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:29 am 06/21/2017 07:29am
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo, Lil Wayne performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago. The Miami Herald reported Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that the 15,101 square-foot (1,400 square-meter) waterfront home was first listed in April 2015 for $18 million. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the 15,101 square-foot (1,400 square-meter) waterfront home was first listed in April 2015 for $18 million. A month earlier, police had swarmed the house following a hoax call claiming four people had been shot there.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., purchased the home in 2011 for $11.6 million. The new buyer wasn’t identified.

The nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a rooftop skate park, a professional recording studio and a shark lagoon.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Living News Music News Real Estate News
Music News