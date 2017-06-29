502

Lady Gaga on writing new music, planning her upcoming tour

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 8:00 am 06/29/2017 08:00am
NEW YORK (AP) — Whether it’s at a bar or baseball park, Lady Gaga says she’s going to give every performance her all.

The singer will launch a summer tour with stops at arenas and stadiums across the globe. She’s also returning to the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light to perform a show in Las Vegas on July 13.

She called the first bar crawl, completed last fall around the release of “Joanne,” a deep experience.

Last year’s tour included a stop at The Bitter End, the New York City bar where Gaga performed before her pop-star days. The new Dive Bar Tour will also include shows in Los Angeles and New Orleans, to be headlined by other artists.

Gaga will launch a world tour on Aug. 1.

