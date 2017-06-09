800

Music News

Jerry Seinfeld explains Kesha hug snub

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:35 am 06/09/2017 10:35am
FILE - This Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Video shows pop singer Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing an interview with a local news reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center Monday, June 5, 2017. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he won’t hug “a total stranger,” days after he denied pop singer Kesha a hug in an exchange that was caught on camera and went viral.

The video showed Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing with a local news reporter ahead of an event in Washington on Monday. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.” After she left, he told the interviewer he didn’t know who she was.

Seinfeld tells “Extra” that at 63, he doesn’t know who every pop star is and described his first-ever interaction with Kesha as “a little off.”

He says he and Kesha “laughed” about the moment later, but he still didn’t give her a hug.

