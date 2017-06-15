502

Designer Pierre Cardin skips US fashion show after accident

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 3:15 pm 06/15/2017 03:15pm
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris. Cardin said he won’t be able to attend a fashion show in the United States because of an unspecified accident. The 94-year-old designer was scheduled to host the show in Newport, R.I, on Saturday, June 17, 2017, to celebrate an exhibition of his designs. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fashion designer Pierre Cardin said he won’t be able to attend a fashion show in the United States because of an unspecified accident.

The 94-year-old designer was scheduled to host the show in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday to celebrate an exhibition of his designs.

“I regretfully inform you that I will not be able to travel to Newport due to a recent accident,” Cardin said in a statement issued on Thursday by the Preservation Society of Newport County, adding “The show must go on.”

The group said Cardin would “deliver a personal message from Paris” during the show.

The show will feature more than 80 looks from Cardin’s career. It is being held at The Breakers, the 70-room Gilded Age mansion built by the Vanderbilts.

The exhibit, “Pierre Cardin: 70 Years of Innovation,” features 42 pieces from Cardin’s private archives that document his career from the 1950s through 2016, and is being shown at another Newport mansion, Rosecliff.

Cardin will turn 95 on July 2.

