Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Czech Philharmonic conductor Jiri…

Czech Philharmonic conductor Jiri Belohlavek dies at 71

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 5:51 am 06/01/2017 05:51am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo Czech conductor Jiri Belohlavek conducts The Czech Philharmonic in Prague. Former principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra died during Thursday night, June 1st, 2017, said the press-office od The Czech Philharmonic Ludek Brezina. (Michal Dolezal/CTK via AP) SLOVAKIA OUT

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Philharmonic orchestra says its chief conductor, Jiri Belohlavek, has died in Prague. The 71-year-old musician had suffered an unspecified serious long-term illness, but orchestra spokesman Ludek Brezina declined to give details.

Belohlavek was in charge of several Czech orchestras, including Brno Philharmonic, Prague Symphony Orchestra and Prague Philharmonia.

In 2006-2012, he was chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the honor of Commander of the British Empire.

Since 2012, he was chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic, the top Czech orchestra he also led after the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

He was also guest principal guest conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Czech Philharmonic conductor Jiri…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Outdoor Movie Guide

Outdoor movie season is officially here! So grab a picnic blanket and get ready to watch movie stars under the stars. See a round-up of outdoor flicks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Music News