Chief justice says pop references can help convey message

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 12:43 pm 06/30/2017 12:43pm
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts says pop culture references can be the perfect way to make a legal point, but he warns they carry some risk.

Roberts discussed his role on the Supreme Court on Friday in Lancaster at a meeting of the Judicial Conference of the District of Columbia Circuit.

One of his two questioners was Chief Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, whose nomination as President Barack Obama’s pick to join Roberts on the court was scuttled by Republicans in the Senate.

Garland asked Roberts about references in oral argument and written decisions to comic book hero Spiderman, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and punk pioneers The Clash.

The danger, Roberts says, is that Justice Stephen Breyer “may have no idea what you’re talking about.”

