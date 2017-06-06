Music News

Chicago dedicating 9-story mural to bluesman Muddy Waters

June 6, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago plans to dedicate a nine-story mural to blues music legend Muddy Waters before the city’s annual blues festival this weekend.

Officials say the mural will be downtown, on the corner of State and Washington streets. Thursday’s dedication is scheduled to feature a performance by the Muddy Waters Legacy Band, which features two of Waters’ sons. Musicians Billy Branch and Che “Rhymefest” Smith also are scheduled to be there, along with Brazilian muralist Eduardo Kobra, who created the artwork. Three artists helped Kobra complete the mural over two weeks.

Waters is known as the father or king of blues music in Chicago. He died in 1983 at age 70.

The Chicago Blues Festival runs from Friday through Sunday in Millennium Park.

