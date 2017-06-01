Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Black Eyed Peas, Robbie…

Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams added to Manchester concert

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 10:19 am 06/01/2017 10:19am
Share
Preparations take place ahead of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert, at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Thursday June 1, 2017. Grande announced Tuesday that she and other top stars — including Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus — will return to the city to perform at a benefit concert on Sunday. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and other stars at a charity concert Sunday in Manchester, England.

Live Nation said Thursday that girl group Little Mix has also been added to the show being held in honor of the Manchester bombing that took place at Grande’s concert in the city last week. Twenty-two people died at the show.

Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan also will perform. The event, dubbed “One Love Manchester,” will take place at Emirates Old Trafford.

Tickets went on sale Thursday. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

____

Online:

http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/arianagrandemanchester

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Black Eyed Peas, Robbie…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

June entertainment guide

Looking for something fun to do this month? Check out our June entertainment guide.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Music News