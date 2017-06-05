Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Billy Joel postpones concert…

Billy Joel postpones concert because of viral infection

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:16 pm 06/05/2017 01:16pm
Share
FILE - In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Billy Joel performs in concert for the grand re-opening of the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Joel is postponing his concert on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in New York because of a viral infection. His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel on Dec. 20. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is postponing his Tuesday night concert in New York City because of a viral infection.

His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel at MSG on Dec. 20.

The statement reads: “Billy understands that this is an inconvenience for ticketholders and apologizes for re-scheduling on such short notice.”

Joel has been performing shows at MSG once a month since 2014. In 2015 he set a record for most performances by a single artist at MSG.

____

Online: http://www.billyjoelmsg.com

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Billy Joel postpones concert…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Music News