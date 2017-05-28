Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Top Brazilian musicians join…

Top Brazilian musicians join call for a new president

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 7:09 pm 05/28/2017 07:09pm
Share
Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, wearing a T-shirt that reads in Portuguese "Elections now" speaks during a protest against Brazil's president Michel Temer at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, May 28, 2017. People gathered on Copacabana beach ahead of a concert by Brazilian musical performers calling for new presidential elections while pressure mounts on the country's leader to resign amid corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top Brazilian musical performers lent their talents Sunday to the latest protest calling for a new presidential election while pressure mounts on the country’s leader to resign amid corruption allegations.

The afternoon concert on Copacabana Beach featured Grammy award-winner Caetano Veloso and other musicians. Thousands of people attended.

Concert organizers called for the resignation of President Michel Temer, who is being investigated by Brazil’s high court for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in corruption.

Protesters also want a new direct presidential election if Temer resigns or is forced out, rather than have his replacement picked by Congress.

Brazilian law calls for the lower house speaker to serve as interim president for up to 30 days until Congress picks someone to finish the presidential term, which runs through 2018.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Music News White House
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Top Brazilian musicians join…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Music News