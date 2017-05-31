Music News

The Latest: Jerry Garcia’s guitar fetches $1.9M

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 10:35 pm 05/31/2017 10:35pm
In this undated photo provided by Guernsey's, Jerry Garcia's famous "Wolf" guitar is shown. Garcia's custom-made guitar is truckin' to auction in New York City. Guernsey's auction house says it'll be offered Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and venue for music shows. The proceeds will go to the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center. (Guernsey's via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on auction of Jerry Garcia’s guitar (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom to Egypt’s Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 million at an auction in New York.

The Grateful Dead frontman’s guitar — named Wolf — was purchased at a charity auction in Brooklyn Wednesday night. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar was owned by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey’s for $790,000.

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The 1977 film “The Grateful Dead Movie” was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument.

Garcia died in 1995.

___

1:30 p.m.

A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom to Egypt’s Great Pyramids is headed to auction.

The Grateful Dead frontman’s guitar — named Wolf — will be offered Wednesday night in Brooklyn. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar is being sold by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey’s for $790,000.

It’s predicted that the guitar could fetch over $1 million this time around.

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The 1977 film “The Grateful Dead Movie” was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument.

Garcia died in 1995.

Music News