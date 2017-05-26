The Latest: Fans, mourners gather to honor Chris Cornell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on memorial services Friday for late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Fans are lining up outside the memorial where Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on Friday.

Los Angeles resident Melody Andrade brought her 4-year-old son Jude to Hollywood Forever Cemetery to pay her respects to the late Soundgarden singer-songwriter. The pair wore matching T-shirts that read, “Say Hello 2 Heaven.”

Andrade says Cornell’s death is on par to her with the loss of rockers Elvis Presley and John Lennon.

Cornell was unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room on May 18 after playing a concert with Soundgarden. The 52-year-old Seattle native was a leading voice in the grunge movement that became mainstream in the 1990s.

About a dozen fans gathered outside the cemetery’s gates as mourners began to arrive Friday morning for a private memorial service. One person played Soundgarden music from a portable speaker.

A public memorial and viewing of Cornell’s final resting place will be begin at 3 p.m. Pacific.

___

1 a.m.

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is being laid to rest Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Representatives for the late singer-songwriter say a private memorial service Friday will be followed by a public viewing of Cornell’s burial site.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead May 18 after he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room after a concert performance. Coroner’s officials released say preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but full toxicology results remain pending. The singer’s family has disputed the findings and claim Cornell may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

Cornell was a leading voice of the grunge movement in the 1990s. Besides Soundgarden, he scored hits with Temple of the Dog and Audioslave. He is survived by his wife and three children.