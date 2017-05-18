Music News

Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 3:56 am 05/18/2017 03:56am
In this July 29, 2015 photo, Chris Cornell poses for a portrait to promote his latest album, "Higher Truth," at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52, according to his representative.

Cornell, who had been on tour, died Wednesday night in Detroit, Brian Bumbery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

As the lead singer for Seattle-based Soundgarden, Cornell helped architect the 90’s grunge rock movement. He was also a Grammy award-winning, Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

In addition, Cornell became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

