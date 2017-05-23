Music News

Rapper Meek Mill, theater sued over concert fatal shooting

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill and a Connecticut theater are being sued over a fatal shooting outside the venue following a concert in December.

The shooting outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford killed 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven. Two others were injured, including 25-year-old Nathan Mitchell, of Hartford.

Lawyers for Ward’s family and Mitchell filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court accusing the Philadelphia-born rapper and theater of negligence and misconduct for alleged inadequate security measures. The lawsuit says Meek Mill’s lyrics incite violence and there have been shootings at two of his other concerts.

Representatives for the theater and the rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, did not immediately return messages Tuesday.

The amount of damages sought in the lawsuit wasn’t disclosed.

