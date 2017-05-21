Music News

Partial list of winners at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 10:14 pm 05/21/2017 10:14pm
Julia Michaels performs "Issues" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

— Top Hot 100 song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer.”

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, “Views.”

— Top female artist: Beyonce.

— Top male artist: Drake.

— Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

— Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer.”

— Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

— Top rap artist: Drake.

— Top country artist: Blake Shelton.

— Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

— Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

— Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

— Top social artist: BTS.

— Top touring artist: Beyonce.

— Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.

— Icon award: Cher.

