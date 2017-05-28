Music News

Manager: Allman tried to keep playing music until the end

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 2:17 am 05/28/2017 02:17am
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, singer Gregg Allman arrives at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As Gregg Allman neared the end of his life, he tried to maintain some privacy about what was coming.

Allman’s manager, Michael Lehman, said he kept it private because he “wanted to continue to play music until he couldn’t.” Lehman said Allman died Saturday at his home near Savannah, Georgia. Allman had battled with liver cancer and other serious health problems.

Allman’s bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock. He and his guitarist brother Duane formed the core of the band.

After years of substance abuse, Allman contracted hepatitis C and underwent a 2010 liver transplant.

