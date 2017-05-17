Music News

Forbes: Jay Z and Beyonce worth a combined $1.16 billion

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 4:09 pm 05/17/2017 04:09pm
FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Forbes reported on May 17, 2017, that it estimates the couple's combined wealth to be $1.16 billion. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Z and Beyonce are a billion-dollar couple according to one estimate.

Forbes puts the combined wealth of the married superstars at $1.16 billion. The magazine estimates Jay Z’s fortune at $810 million. It says Beyonce has amassed $350 million.

Forbes says most of Jay Z’s money is involved in Roc Nation and his other companies. Both the rapper and the singer also have a significant stake in the Tidal streaming music service.

Jay Z signed a 10-year pact with Live Nation to partner on concert events worth $200 million.

The couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Beyonce is pregnant with twins.

