Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » For Shakira, music takes…

For Shakira, music takes backseat to motherhood

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:21 pm 05/31/2017 01:21pm
Share
In this May 16, 2017 photo, Colombian performer Shakira poses for a portrait in New York to promote her 11th album “El Dorado”. (Photo by Victoria WIll/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shakira may be a Grammy-winning, multiplatinum singer, but these days she’s calling music a hobby.

Singing has taken a backseat to motherhood for the 40-year-old Colombian sensation, who has two sons, ages 4 and 2. Shakira says it was difficult to approach making new music after spending so much time with her family.

When she started working in the recording studio, she says she dealt with writer’s block and didn’t want to be away from her children. So she decided to release music in her own way and at her own pace.

Instead of putting out a full album, she released songs when she wanted without announcing when an album would finally come.

“El Dorado,” a full-length album, was released last week.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Music News Parenting Tips
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » For Shakira, music takes…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Music News