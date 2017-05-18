Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » DJ Khaled gives Berkeley…

DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:25 pm 05/18/2017 11:25pm
Share
FILE - In this Sunday, May 7, 2017 file photo, DJ Khaled arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled. The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony Wednesday, May 17, 2017, for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled.

The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley.

In a video posted by the school , speaker Steve Stout had just finished his address Thursday when he said there was a gift for students.

DJ Khaled then walked out among the grads wearing a baby-blue tracksuit and rapping his signature hit “All I Do Is Win.”

The students looked stunned and confused, and few raised their hands in the air as he asked.

The 41-year-old rapper then gave a pep talk, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he’s onstage with “kids and queens and a generation of geniuses.”

Topics:
Education News Entertainment News Fashion News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » DJ Khaled gives Berkeley…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Music News