Country stars to be honored in ACM TV special

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 2:52 pm 05/30/2017 02:52pm
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — George Strait, Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Reba McEntire, Toby Keith, Willie Nelson and Shel Silverstein will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special.

ACM announced Tuesday the special award honorees for the ACM Honors show, to be held in Nashville on Aug. 23 and broadcast at a later date on CBS.

Strait will receive the Cliffie Stone Icon Award and Parton will receive the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award. The Gene Weed Milestone Award will go to Ballerini, while Church will receive the Merle Haggard Spirit Award. McEntire and radio DJ Bob Kingsley will receive the Mae Boren Axton Service Award, while Keith, Nelson and Silverstein will get the Poet’s Award.

The TV show “Nashville” will receive the Tex Ritter Film Award.

