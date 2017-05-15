Music News

APNewsBreak: Beyonce, Bruno Mars lead BET Awards nominations

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 7:06 am 05/15/2017 07:06am
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce dominated last year’s BET Awards with “Lemonade,” but there’s more juice in her cup.

The network told The Associated Press on Monday that the pop star is nominated for seven awards at the 2017 BET Awards. The show will take place June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Bruno Mars follows Beyonce with five nominations.

Beyonce, who won video of the year with “Formation” last year, is nominated for the top prize again with “Sorry.” Her competition includes her sister Solange, Mars, hip-hop trio Migos and rapper Big Sean.

Beyonce and Solange will go head-to-head for best female R&B/pop artist, along with Rihanna, Mary J. Blige and Kehlani.

Beyonce and Mars are both nominated for album of the year, the viewer’s choice award and video director of the year.

