8:19 am, March 1, 2017
61° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Tyrese Gibson reveals 'secret'…

Tyrese Gibson reveals ‘secret’ Valentine’s Day wedding

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 8:06 am 03/01/2017 08:06am
Share
FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo, Tyrese Gibson arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Gibson revealed on Feb. 28, 2017, that he was married on Valentine's Day. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Tyrese Gibson is off the market once again.

The actor and model shared a video on Instagram that included a series of photos from a Valentine’s Day wedding. He says he tried to keep the wedding a secret, but is opening up after the news got out.

Gibson doesn’t mention the name of his new bride in the video, but did offer a bit of a description. He says his wife has grace and elegance and is “college educated with multiple degrees.” He says she will serve as an example to his 9-year-old daughter Shayla. Gibson was married to Shayla’s mother, Norma Mitchell, from 2007 to 2009.

Gibson says celebrity Pastor Creflo Dollar offered advice in a pre-marital session, telling the couple to “focus on the gift of the present.”

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Tyrese Gibson reveals 'secret'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Music News