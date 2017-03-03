12:53 pm, March 3, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Tenor Jonas Kaufmann cancels at Met Opera yet again

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:47 pm 03/03/2017 12:47pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonas Kaufmann has canceled at the Metropolitan Opera yet again, this time nearly a year in advance.

The Met says Kaufmann’s agent informed the company this week that the 47-year-old German tenor will be unable to attend rehearsals and some of the early performances of the new production of Puccini’s “Tosca,” which opens on New Year’s Eve. Vittorio Grigolo will make his role debut as Cavaradossi, taking over in all of Kaufmann’s scheduled appearances.

Kaufmann has not sung at the Met since March 2014. He backed out of two performances of Bizet’s “Carmen” in 2014-15 and an entire run of a new staging of Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut” in 2015-16.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb says while Kaufmann has future engagements at the Met, “I’m not counting on anything that’s scheduled in the future.”

