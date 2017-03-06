10:00 am, March 6, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS U.S. Supreme Court has sent the case of a Va. transgender teen who wanted to use the boys' bathroom in his school back to a lower court without reaching a decision.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Rory Feek remembers late…

Rory Feek remembers late wife Joey a year after her death

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 9:29 am 03/06/2017 09:29am
Share
FILE - In this April 3, 2011, file photo, Joey Feek, left, and husband Rory Feek, of "Joey + Rory," arrive at the Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Rory Feek paid tribute to Joey with a series of Instagram posts on March 4, 2017, to mark one year since her death. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Country singer Rory Feek is remembering late wife Joey Feek a year after her death.

The Feeks performed as the duo Joey + Rory. She died after a battle with cancer on March 4 of last year.

Feek posted a series of pictures on Instagram paying tribute to his late wife. He says in the captions: “remembering you,” ”loving you” and “missing you.”

The Feeks found fame in 2008 after Joey paired with her husband on the Country Music Television singing competition “Can You Duet?”

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. Rory Feek wrote on his blog last fall that they had decided to end treatment.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Rory Feek remembers late…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Music News