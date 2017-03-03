12:53 pm, March 3, 2017
Remy Ma has no chill: Rapper disses Nicki Minaj again

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:37 pm 03/03/2017 12:37pm
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2016 file photo, Remy Ma performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia. Almost a week after releasing the hostile “Shether,” Remy Ma debuted “Another One” on Thursday. Both tracks take aim at rival Nicki Minaj. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Remy Ma has geared up for round two with Nicki Minaj.

Almost a week after releasing the hostile “Shether,” Ma debuted “Another One” on New York City radio station Hot 97 on Thursday. Unlike “Shether,” ”Another One” is more upbeat and features audio of Mariah Carey at the top of the song. Carey and Minaj feuded as hosts on “American Idol.”

Minaj has yet to respond to Ma’s diss tracks. Some fans online posted that Ma’s second song was overkill and that she went too far.

Ma’s “Shether” earned praise after its release, and the song found success on iTunes charts. The track features Ma rapping over Nas’ “Ether,” his infamous 2001 song dissing Jay Z. On “Shether,” she says Minaj uses a ghostwriter for her songs and also attacks her appearance.

Ma was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards for her hit song “All the Way Up” with mentor Fat Joe. She was released from prison in 2014 after serving six years for assault.

Ma is part of Fat Joe’s rap group Terror Squad. Her other popular songs are “Conceited,” ”Whuteva” and “Lean Back,” also with Fat Joe.

