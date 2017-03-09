11:33 am, March 9, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Notorious B.I.G. remembered 20…

Notorious B.I.G. remembered 20 years after death

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:10 am 03/09/2017 11:10am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 1995, file photo, The Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, clutches his awards at the podium during the Billboard Music Awards in New York. The rapper was remembered by Sean "Diddy" Combs and others on March 9, 2017, 20 years after his death. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs and his wife, Faith Evans, 20 years after the rapper’s killing.

Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting video on social media. He put up a somber video message himself saying, “time heals all wounds, but this one ain’t healed yet.”

In an appearance on the syndicated “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show Thursday, Evans said she hasn’t been able to find closure and “live with the great memories of Big that we have.”

B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. He was 24. The case remains unsolved.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Notorious B.I.G. remembered 20…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Music News