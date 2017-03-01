Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up to take ‘loving space’

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are breaking up after about a year together.

Representatives for Perry and Bloom released a statement Wednesday saying the couple “are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Bloom’s film credits include “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Perry is currently promoting her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” and has had hits with “I Kissed a Girl” and “California Gurls.”